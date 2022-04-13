Sonnet BioTherapeutics begins dosing in phase 1 trial of SON-1010 for solid tumors
Apr. 13, 2022 1:40 PM ETSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) said dosing began in a phase 1 trial of SON-1010 to treat adult patients with advanced solid tumors.
- The company said SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB) is a proprietary version of human Interleukin 12 (IL-12) configured using Sonnet's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB™) platform. The FHAB technology targets tumor and lymphatic tissue.
- In March, Sonnet (SONN) received FDA greenlight to start this study, the company's first in-human trial, following which its shares skyrocketed.
- "We are excited to have dosed the first patient in our trial and to have initiated this novel approach to enhance the safety of cytokine immunotherapy," said Sonnet's (SONN) Chief Medical Officer Richard Kenney.
- The trial will evaluate the safety of multiple ascending doses of SON-1010 and will be conducted at several sites in the U.S.