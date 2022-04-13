Sonnet BioTherapeutics begins dosing in phase 1 trial of SON-1010 for solid tumors

Apr. 13, 2022 1:40 PM ETSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) said dosing began in a phase 1 trial of SON-1010 to treat adult patients with advanced solid tumors.
  • The company said SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB) is a proprietary version of human Interleukin 12 (IL-12) configured using Sonnet's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB™) platform. The FHAB technology targets tumor and lymphatic tissue.
  • In March, Sonnet (SONN) received FDA greenlight to start this study, the company's first in-human trial, following which its shares skyrocketed.
  • "We are excited to have dosed the first patient in our trial and to have initiated this novel approach to enhance the safety of cytokine immunotherapy," said Sonnet's (SONN) Chief Medical Officer Richard Kenney.
  • The trial will evaluate the safety of multiple ascending doses of SON-1010 and will be conducted at several sites in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.