NanoString sees string of PT revisions following disappointing Q1 performance

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares plunged ~32% Wednesday after several brokerages lowered their price target on stock.

The PT revisions comes on the heels of NSTG's Q1 prelim results announcement that fell significantly below Street estimates.

The biotech firm reported prelim total product and service revenue of ~$31M for Q122 that fell short of consensus: $35.80M and company's own estimates of $34M to $38M.

"The Q1 miss was largely driven by a shortfall in GeoMx instrument revenue, which was caused by NanoString's restructuring of the sales team and "poor sales funnel planning," said Morgan Stanley analysts.

The company sees GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler revenue to be $10M, while nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, is projected to be $21M.

Baird cut its PT on NSTG from $51.00 to $35.00, while Cowen and Canaccord Genuity Group slashed their targets from $65.00 to $50.00 and from $50.00 to $37.00, respectively.

Maintaining a "Buy" rating on NSTG, Canaccord analysts noted that, "Indeed, the company's Q122 performance was disappointing. However, we believe that NanoString's salesforce realignment headwinds are not long-term in nature. Additionally, the company's Q422 launch of CosMx should set up a stronger start to 2023. At current levels, we believe the shares are highly attractive." The brokerage lowered its total 2022 revenue estimate for the firm to $150.3M (+4% y/y) from $174.5M.