US railroad traffic reports 1% Y/Y drop in weekly rail traffic

Apr. 13, 2022

  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reported U.S. weekly rail traffic (for week ending Apr.9, 2022) of 508,343 carloads and intermodal units, which is down 1% compared with prior year's week.
  • Total carloads for the week stood at 236,459 carloads, up 1.4% compared with the same week in 2021, while U.S. weekly intermodal volume was 271,884 containers and trailers, down 3.1% compared to 2021.
  • Coal (up 3,519 carloads, to 65,725), motor vehicles and parts (up 1,320 carloads, to 13,352), chemicals (up 1,185 carloads, to 35,152) posted an increase W/W; 6 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase.
  • Commodity groups that posted decreases compared with the same week in 2021 included petroleum and petroleum products, down 2,107 carloads, to 9,319; metallic ores and metals, down 1,753 carloads, to 20,711.
  • For first 14 weeks of 2022, U.S. railroads reported 2.5% Y/Y growth in carloads cumulative volume and 6.6% drop in intermodal units; total combined U.S. traffic for the first 14 weeks of 2022 saw a 2.5% drop.
  • North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 337,598 carloads, up 0.9% from prior week and 363,293 intermodal units, down 2.6%.
  • Canadian railroads reported 78,850 carloads for the week, down 0.9%, and 75,535 intermodal units, up 0.2%; Mexican railroads reported 22,289 carloads for the week, up 1.8% compared with the same week last year, and 15,874 intermodal units, down 7.2%.

