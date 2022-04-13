Walgreens ticks higher on report Reliance Industries weighing bid for Boots U.K. chain
Apr. 13, 2022 1:49 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) rose 1.1% on a report that India's Reliance Industries is considering bidding for the company's Boots U.K. drugstore chain.
- Reliance is in the beginning stages of considering the feasibility of an offer for the Boots chain, according to a Bloomberg report, which cited people familiar.
- Bloomberg reported in late January that Walgreens was said to have started the sales process for its Boots chain in the U.K. after confirming it was considering selling the unit in January.
- Walgreens (WBA) is expected to make a decision on the Boots unit sale in the coming weeks and may decide to keep a minority stake in Boots, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
- Last month Sky News reported that Apollo Global (APO) was said in talks with banks to help finance a £6B offer for the Boots chain. A new round of bids for Boots is expected this month with Apollo and supermarket chain Asda, owned by TDR Capital, as the only two "serious" possible buyers for the pharmacy and beauty chain.