Syneos Health cut to sell at CFRA due to restructuring, other costs

Apr. 13, 2022 2:14 PM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Detail of Wall Street Sign

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

  • CFRA has downgraded contract research organization Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) to hold on a potential risk to margins caused by share-based compensation and restructuring costs.
  • The firm also cut its target price to $78 from $88 (~4% downside based on Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Stewart Glickman said that the company has been incurring restructuring costs since 2015 "so we think continuing to project these costs and not treating them as a one-off is defendable."
  • He also cut his 2022 EPS estimate by $0.86 to $4.26 and in 2023 by $0.80 to $5.06.
  • "If non-recurring revenues disappoint, we think the margin outlook could cool slightly as well," Glickman added.
  Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Edmund Ingham views Syneos Health (SYNH) as a buy.
