U.S. healthcare government grants, clinical trials and outlays from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for March all posted an increase over February and Y/Y, according to Baird Equity Research's monthly update published on April 12.

In March, NIH outlays increased 15% Y/Y and 18% vs February to about $3.81B, after a 3% Y/Y growth and a 6% Y/Y growth in February and January, respectively.

"We note we haven't seen precise correlation between NIH outlays and quarterly academic/government results, but nonetheless view consistent increases as thematically positive," said Baird research analysts Catherine Ramsey Schulte and Anju Mampilly, and Baird research associate Thomas Peterson.

Clinical trials listed on clinicaltrials.gov increased about 10% Y/Y in March and about 1% compared to February to 409,806. If the growth continues with this trajectory, it would imply about 440,936 registered clinical trials at the end of 2022, which would be a 10% Y/Y growth over 2021.

As of April 11, there were 7,835 trials related to COVID-19 and 1,600 suspended trials, versus 7,667 trials and 1,618 suspended trials as of March 9. Coronavirus infections in the U.S. are at about 4% of their peak reached in January and are rising, according to Reuters.

U.S. government grants as listed on grants.gov increased about 7% Y/Y and about 1% compared to February-end. The fastest growing keyword among grants during March was "biomarker".