Lithium Corp. (OTCQB:LTUM) maintains a ~17% gain Wednesday, but shares had nearly quadrupled earlier after a press release "issued by unknown parties" said the company had been bought by Tesla (TSLA).

"We have not received so much as an expression of interest from Tesla," and there is "no relationship between the two companies," Lithium Corp. said, but it would "be happy to chat with Elon if he was inclined."

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company engaged in the exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia; shares have gained ~40% YTD but have dropped 28% during the past year.