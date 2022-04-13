Travel service stocks got a jolt on Wednesday when Delta Air Lines reported that it recently saw its strongest five-week tally of bookings in its history. The overall read from Delta was positive as the airline company guided for a profitable Q2.

Gainers included Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB +7.3%), TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP +5.6%), Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL +5.3%), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE +4.6%), Travelzoo (TZOO +3.5%), Despegar.com (DESP +3.5%) and Booking Holdings (BKNG +4.0%).

The travel services sector still has about three weeks to go until the bulk of Q1 earnings reports arrive and investors get a look at the guidance for Q2 and the full year amid the macro headwinds in the mix.

Read more about the big surge in airline, casino and hotel stocks following the Delta update.