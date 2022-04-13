Elevated energy prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "will spur a huge amount of investing," said BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Chairman and CEO Chief Laurence Fink during the company's Q1 earnings call.

The higher oil and gas prices will make it more attractive for traditional energy companies to increase their exploration and production at the same time it accelerates decarbonization technology, he said.

Fink said he has had a lot of conversations "even at country levels" about how they "can create multiple supply chains for energy. And that is a combination of decarbonization technology and a combination of insurances, of having energy to meet the needs of society."

With the supply shocks and excess demand "it's going to create an investment boom," he said, pointing to U.S. and European fiscal spending plans.

Even though the higher energy prices will lead to increased traditional energy production in the near term, "recent events will accelerate the shift towards greener sources of energy in many parts of the world over the long-term, and we will see tremendous changes in the energy transition," Fink said. "This presents a significant long-term opportunity for investments in infrastructure, renewable, clean tech on behalf of our clients."

BlackRock's (BLK) renewable power platform manages more than $8B of assets and client commitments. And it's expanding its transition-focused investment strategies, he said.

Meanwhile, client demand for sustainable investments continues to stay strong, Fink said. The company has seen $19B of long-term net inflows in both active and index sustainable strategies in Q1, Fink said.

BlackRock (BLK) stock is slipping 0.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading.

