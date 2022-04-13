Bausch Health under Justice Dept. investigation over marketing of skin meds - STAT News
- The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) is investigating Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) marketing of four skin medications, STAT reported.
- The DoJ sent a civil investigative demand in 2021 to the company seeking information related to possible off-label promotion of the drugs.
- The medications included in the investigation are Bryhali (halobetasol propionate), Duobrii (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene), and Siliq (brodalumab), which are all approved to treat plaque psoriasis. A fourth medication, Jublia (efinaconazole), is for toenail fungus.
- STAT reported that the investigation is looking into potential financial assistance provided to Medicare patients prescribed Siliq, documents related to compensation paid to physicians for promoting the drugs, and information regarding compliance with a safety and education program for Siliq.
- A Bausch (BHC) spokesperson told the health news website it had "nothing to add."
- In late March, Bausch + Lomb disclosed more details about its planned spinout from Bausch (BHC).