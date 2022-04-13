WhatsApp gets India's permission to expand payments service to 100 million - Reuters

  • WhatsApp (FB +0.1%) has won approval from India to more than double the users that can access its payments service there, Reuters reports.
  • The Meta Platforms-owned messaging service has long sought no restrictions on its user base - which numbers 500 million users in India, its biggest market.
  • In a smaller measure, though, the National Payments Corp. of India is allowing WhatsApp to expand beyond a current limit of 40 million users to 100 million.
  • The NPCI is concerned that allowing WhatsApp's entire Indian market to access the service might strain the country's financial infrastructure, according to the report.
  • The market for payments in India is crowded, and WhatsApp faces off with Google Pay (GOOG +1.2%) (GOOGL +1.4%), Paytm (SFTBY +2.8%) and PhonePe (WMT +2.3%).
