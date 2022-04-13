Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) climbed more than 2% Wednesday to a seven-year high after analysts at Truist and Citi raised their stock price targets to $80 and $68, respectively.

Maintaining his Buy rating, Truist's Neal Dingmann said Devon "exuded operational and financial confidence at our meeting with no change to their material shareholder return plan that could likely once again pay out 90%-plus of adjusted free cash flow."

Devon "appears to be staying ahead of the curve to ensure no bottlenecks or cost spikes occur," even as oilfield services inflation likely will increase in H2 2022, Dingmann wrote.

Dingmann said Devon was "equally as confident on production that likely dipped in Q1 due to D&C timing and NGL volumes, then rebounded in the current quarter to remain steady going forward."

Citi's Scott Gruber noted Devon's commitment to shareholder returns but "the sharp run-up in DVN's stock post the Q4 blackout period may limit the magnitude of buybacks executed."

Even with the stock running higher, Devon Energy is "an undervalued energy player with high potential," Rishi Prakash writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.