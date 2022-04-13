Blockchain.com teams up with Dallas Cowboys to expand customer reach

Apr. 13, 2022 2:49 PM ETVYGVF, CRO-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Cryptocurrency platform Blockchain.com on Wednesday has expanded into American football after partnering with the Dallas Cowboys in an effort to increase customer reach, according to a blog post.
  • Roughly 20% of U.S. consumers have crypto, said Blockchain.com Co-Founder and CEO Peter Smith. In order to reach the rest, "we need to partner with trusted brands to help educate consumers and meet them where they are," he added.
  • Furthermore, "we’ll start with stadium and in-game activations, in which fans have a never before seen experience using crypto and web3 as part of their gameday experience," said Smith.
  • Blockchain.com joins a handful of other crypto firms that have engaged in sports sponsorship deals to boost customer engagement, including Crypto.com (CRO-USD), Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) and FTX.
  • At the beginning of April, Blockchain.com raised more capital at a valuation of $14B.
