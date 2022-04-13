Actinium maintained at outperform at William Blair following Immedica Pharma deal
- William Blair is maintaining Actinium Pharmaceuticals at outperform after the company's license and supply agreement with Immedica Pharma AB for Iomab-B.
- That agreement, announced Tuesday, provides Actinium (NYSE:ATNM) with a $35M upfront payment and up to $417M in milestone payments.
- "The collaboration adds validation to the clinical pathway of Iomab-B and the Phase III SIERRA trial that is slated to read out in the third quarter," wrote analyst Andy Hsieh.
- He added that assuming those results are positive, he would expect Actinium (ATNM) to file a drug application with the U.S. FDA for the candidate in the first half of 2023.
- Alliance Global Partners also maintained its buy rating and raised its price target on Actinium to $25 from $20 (281% upside based on Tuesday's close).
- Iomab-B is under development as an induction and conditioning agent in patients with acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant.
