AgapeATP (OTCPK:AATP), which offers wellness programs in Malaysia, has filed to uplist its shares and hold an initial public offering on the US market.

Agape, which is incorporated in the US, plans to offer 7.7M shares for $5.50 to $6.50 per share. If priced at the range’s midpoint at $6 per share, the deal would raise $46.2M.

Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 1.2M additional shares at the public price. Prime Number Capital is serving as bookrunner.

Agape said it has applied for listings on NYSE and Nasdaq, but did not indicate which exchange it will choose. Shares of the company are currently traded OTC.

The company offers a variety of programs with companion products, such as dietary supplements, aimed at promoting good health and longevity. Its lead programs are ATP Zeta Health Program, Energetique and Beaunique.

