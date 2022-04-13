Inflation data supports 50-basis point hike, Fed's Christopher Waller says

Apr. 13, 2022

  • "I'm forecasting that this is pretty much the peak," Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller commented on recent inflation data in an interview on CNBC on Wednesday. Oil prices
  • "We're going to continue on with our plan of rate hikes to get this under control," he added
  • Waller has previously said he favors a front-loaded approach that would include one or more 50-basis-point rate increase. The high consumer price index numbers released on Tuesday support "that kind of policy action," he said.
  • The Fed should be able to raise rates enough to cool inflation without causing a recession, he said.
  • Specifically, he doesn't see a need to "shock the market" like Paul Volcker did in the '80s to bring down inflation.
  • He doesn't seem worried that the Fed will raise rates too much too quickly. "It's a good time to do some aggressive action because the economy is strong enough to take it," Waller said.
  • On Tuesday, the consumer price index for March rose 8.5% Y/Y and core CPI rose 6.5%. Both far above the Fed's inflation target of 2%.
  • Previously (April 7), St. Louis Fed's Bullard said Fed is behind the curve
