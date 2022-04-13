Update 4:23pm: Adds analyst comment.

Activist investor Land & Buildings withdrew its four nominees for the board of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC). ACC rose almost 1%.

Land & Buildings said that it plans to be a long-term holder of ACC and will continue to engage with the board as necessary , according to an 8-K filing.

The disclosure comes as activist Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings has been agitating for changes at the REIT that owns student housing for more than a year and last January the company agreed to add three seats on the board. This February Land & Buildings nominated four directors for the company's board.

"Based upon the feedback we're hearing from the market, we have renewed faith that the company is addressing the most important topics we have raised; namely, improving operations, enhancing capital allocations and being open to maximizing value through a sale if the right opportunity presents itself," Litt wrote in a letter to the board on April 11. "As a result, we are withdrawing our director nominations."

Land & Buildings in February sent a letter to ACC indicating its willingness to pursue a $57/share offer for the company.

"We are pleased to see Land & Buildings withdraw its proxy fight, as we believed the company was already addressing the items L&B cited in their campaign," Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb wrote in a note.

Goldfarb, who has an overweight rating and $65 price target on ACC, added that "while there s no indication of a standstill, we hope today's 8k signifies the end of this activist campaign with ACC."

ACC is set to release its Q1 earnings on April 25.