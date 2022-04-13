Why did Infosys stock go down today? Weak guidance hits shares
Apr. 13, 2022 3:58 PM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares fell on Wednesday as the India-based IT services provider reported revenue guidance for fiscal 2023 that was in-line with expectations.
- Infosys (INFY) said it expects fiscal 2023 revenue to grow between 13% and 15%, with operating margins between 21% and 23%.
- Earlier on Wednesday, the company reported fourth-quarter results that were largely in-line with estimates. For the period ending March 31, Infosys (INFY) earned 18 cents per share and generated $4.28 billion in sales, compared to estimates of 18 cents per share and $4.27 billion in revenue.
- Infosys (INFY) shares fell more than 5% to $21.38 on Wednesday, as more than 15 million shares changed hands, compared to an average daily volume of 10 million shares.
- Separately on Wednesday, Infosys (INFY) declared a 21 cent per share interim dividend, bringing the total annual dividend to 41 cents per share.