Holcim weighs sale of India's $9.6B Ambuja Cements - Bloomberg

Apr. 13, 2022 4:05 PM ETHolcim Ltd (HCMLY)HCMLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Cement maker Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) is considering a potential sale of businesses in India including its controlling stake in Ambuja Cements, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Holcim owns 63.1% of Ambuja, which has a market value of ~$9.6B and has a cement capacity of 31M metric tons, with six integrated manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units in India.

Holcim has been selling off non-core assets to reduce debt and diversify through acquisitions; it is planning to sell its Zimbabwe unit and sold its Brazilian businesses in September for $1B.

