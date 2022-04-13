Cement maker Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY) is considering a potential sale of businesses in India including its controlling stake in Ambuja Cements, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Holcim owns 63.1% of Ambuja, which has a market value of ~$9.6B and has a cement capacity of 31M metric tons, with six integrated manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units in India.

Holcim has been selling off non-core assets to reduce debt and diversify through acquisitions; it is planning to sell its Zimbabwe unit and sold its Brazilian businesses in September for $1B.