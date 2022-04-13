Cambium Networks cuts Q1 rev outlook amid supply, distribution constraints; names new CFO
Apr. 13, 2022 4:14 PM ETCambium Networks Corporation (CMBM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) reported prelim GAAP revenues of $61M-63M for Q1 that fell short of its outlook of $77.5M-81.5M and consensus estimates of $79.53M.
- The results were impacted by supply and distribution constraints.
- Manufacturing was impacted in mid-March as a result of a lockdown in Shenzhen due to rising COVID cases. Additionally, the company had to close its distribution and warehousing facility during the last two weeks of the quarter amid Shanghai lockdown.
- Without these constraints, Cambium Networks would have been within or above the high-end of its outlook range.
- Net income is expected to be below the low-end of the previous GAAP and non-GAAP ranges.
- Cash is expected to be ~$38M.
- The wireless technology firm expects some recovery in revenues in Q2, given higher backlog (+10% Y/Y) and no additional COVID lockdowns.
- Cambium Networks will announce its Q1 financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 5, 2022.
- In other news, the firm announced the departure of CFO Stephen Cumming and named Andrew Bronstein as its new finance chief.