INmune starts dosing in phase 2 XPro1595 trial to treat neuroinflammation due to Alzheimer’s

Apr. 13, 2022

  • Clinical-stage immunology company INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) on Wednesday announced the dosing of the first patient enrolled in its phase 2 trial using its tumor necrosis factor inhibitor XPro1595 to treat neuroinflammation caused due to Alzheimer’s disease.
  • The phase 2 multicenter, international trial is a 6-month trial designed to evaluate XPro to treat cognition and function in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and biomarkers of inflammation.
  • INmune plans to enroll patients at sites located near major metropolitan areas in Australia, Canada and the U.S.
  • INMB stock +3.9% to $8.70 in aftermarket trading. It had earlier closed 12.1% higher before the announcement.
