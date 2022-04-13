INmune starts dosing in phase 2 XPro1595 trial to treat neuroinflammation due to Alzheimer’s
Apr. 13, 2022 4:19 PM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clinical-stage immunology company INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) on Wednesday announced the dosing of the first patient enrolled in its phase 2 trial using its tumor necrosis factor inhibitor XPro1595 to treat neuroinflammation caused due to Alzheimer’s disease.
- The phase 2 multicenter, international trial is a 6-month trial designed to evaluate XPro to treat cognition and function in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease and biomarkers of inflammation.
- INmune plans to enroll patients at sites located near major metropolitan areas in Australia, Canada and the U.S.
- INMB stock +3.9% to $8.70 in aftermarket trading. It had earlier closed 12.1% higher before the announcement.