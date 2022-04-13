Simply Good Foods increases stock buyback authorization

  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on Wednesday announced the addition of $50M to its existing stock repurchase program.
  • As of Tuesday, ~$76.2M was is available under SMPL's stock repurchase program.
  • SMPL intends to use the proceeds for organic growth and M&A opportunities.
  • As of Q2-end, SMPL had cash and cash equivalents of $51.5M.
  • SMPL expects 2022 cash flow from operations to be the same as 2021.
  • At the end of Q2, the outstanding principal balance of SMPL's term loan debt was $431.5M and the trailing 12-month net debt to adj. EBITDA ratio was 1.6x.
