Chinese cooking oil producer Huake files for $25M US IPO

Apr. 13, 2022 4:33 PM ETHUAKBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Chinese cooking oil producer Huake Holding Biology Co. (HUAK) has filed to hold a $25M initial public offering on the US market.

Huake plans to offer 5M shares priced $4 to $6 per share. If priced at the midpoint, Huake would raise around $25M.

Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 15% additional shares to cover any overallotments. EF Hutton is serving as sole bookrunner on the deal.

For the year ended Sept. 30, 2021, Huake reported net income of $2.4M on revenue of $18.5M.

Huake, a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, conducts its operations in China through a variable interest entity, or VIE, called Aokai Fa. The company manufactures and markets Camellia oil, a vegetable oil that has become increasingly popular in China for its nutritional value.

For a more in-depth look at Huake, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Huake Holding Finalizes US IPO Plan”.

