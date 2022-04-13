Apollo Global funds close on acquisition of Novolex majority stake

  • Funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) closed on the acquisition of a majority stake in Novolex Holdings, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging products for carryout, food processor, and industrial markets.
  • The financing for the acquisition includes the largest sustainability-linked loan issued to date, the company said on Wednesday. Financial terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
  • Carlyle Group (CG) will keep a minority stake in Novolex.
  • Deutsche Bank (DB), Evercore (EVR) and Barclays (BCS) acted as financial advisers to Apollo (APO) funds. Credit Suisse (CS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) acted as financial advisers to Novolex.
  • The Apollo (APO) funds and Novolex announced the agreement in February.
