Apollo Global funds close on acquisition of Novolex majority stake
Apr. 13, 2022 4:36 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)GS, CS, BCS, EVR, DB, CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) closed on the acquisition of a majority stake in Novolex Holdings, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging products for carryout, food processor, and industrial markets.
- The financing for the acquisition includes the largest sustainability-linked loan issued to date, the company said on Wednesday. Financial terms of the transaction weren't disclosed.
- Carlyle Group (CG) will keep a minority stake in Novolex.
- Deutsche Bank (DB), Evercore (EVR) and Barclays (BCS) acted as financial advisers to Apollo (APO) funds. Credit Suisse (CS) and Goldman Sachs (GS) acted as financial advisers to Novolex.
- The Apollo (APO) funds and Novolex announced the agreement in February.