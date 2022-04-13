Delta price target raised to street high $69 at JPMorgan
Apr. 13, 2022 4:37 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Delta's (NYSE:DAL) price target was raised to a street high $69 at JPMorgan after the airline reported Q1 results. Delta shares rose 6.2% on the earnings/guidance news.
- "Delta's 2Q guide far exceeds even our most optimistic topline forecast, and bodes exceptionally well for the sector this earnings, in our view," JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker wrote in a note.
- Baker raised his year-end 2022 price target on Delta to $69 from $57, though he warned that investors shouldn't expect other airlines to give $3.30/gallon fuel guides due to Delta's "idiosyncratic refinery benefit."
