Genuine Parts Company expands European automotive footprint with Lausan acquisition
Apr. 13, 2022 4:42 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has expanded its presence into key markets in Spain and Portugal with the acquisition of Lausan Group, an automotive aftermarket parts distributor based in Bilbao, Spain.
- The acquisition was made through GPC's wholly-owned automotive distribution company, Alliance Automotive Group.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Founded in 1953, Lausan operates one national distribution center, nine regional hubs and 37 stores. The business is expected to generate annual revenue of ~€115M.
- Commenting on the deal, GPC CEO Paul Donahue stated, "We are pleased to expand our European automotive footprint with the addition of Lausan. With our entry into Spain and Portugal, we expect to further strengthen Lausan's market-leading position by capitalizing on our European scale and purchasing expertise, as well as leveraging the roll-out of our NAPA brand across this region."