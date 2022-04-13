Amneal Pharmaceuticals gets second U.S. biosimilar approval with FDA nod for Alymsys
Apr. 13, 2022 4:47 PM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) on Wednesday announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the company's biologics license application for bevacizumab-maly, a biosimilar of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding's cancer drug Avastin.
- The company said the biosimilar will be marketed under the name Alymsys.
- Alymsys was developed in collaboration with biotech company mAbxience.
- The FDA's nod marks the second of three biosimilar approvals Amneal expects to get this year in oncology.
- In March, the FDA approved Amneal's Releukotm, a biosimilar of Amgen's (AMGN) Neupogen, for the treatment of neutropenia.
- The company's biosimilar referencing Amgen's Neulasta is currently under review by the FDA.
- AMRX stock +1.8% to $4.42 in aftermarket trading. It had earlier closed 1.2% higher before the announcement.