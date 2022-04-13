Amneal Pharmaceuticals gets second U.S. biosimilar approval with FDA nod for Alymsys

Apr. 13, 2022 4:47 PM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

FDA APPROVED text on sticker on the blue background with pen and keyboard

Iryna Drozd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) on Wednesday announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the company's biologics license application for bevacizumab-maly, a biosimilar of Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding's cancer drug Avastin.
  • The company said the biosimilar will be marketed under the name Alymsys.
  • Alymsys was developed in collaboration with biotech company mAbxience.
  • The FDA's nod marks the second of three biosimilar approvals Amneal expects to get this year in oncology.
  • In March, the FDA approved Amneal's Releukotm, a biosimilar of Amgen's (AMGN) Neupogen, for the treatment of neutropenia.
  • The company's biosimilar referencing Amgen's Neulasta is currently under review by the FDA.
  • AMRX stock +1.8% to $4.42 in aftermarket trading. It had earlier closed 1.2% higher before the announcement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.