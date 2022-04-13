Talon Metals to expand exploration at Tamarack nickel project

Talon Metals (OTCPK:TLOFF) jumped 5% on Wednesday after saying it brought in three more drill rigs to expand exploration at its Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project in Minnesota.

The investment "will hopefully confirm our geologists' view that Tamarack is a 'district scale' resource similar to other large-scale nickel sulfide districts in Canada and Russia," CEO Henri van Rooyen said.

The company holds a 51% interest in the Tamarack project, the only high-grade development-stage nickel project in the U.S., with the remaining 49% held by Rio Tinto (RIO).

Talon has an earn-in option increase its stake in the project to as much as 60%, and the company is expected to make staged payments totaling $22.5M in cash and shares to Rio Tinto, spend $10M on exploration and development, and complete a feasibility study.

Talon Metals made big news earlier this year when it agreed to supply nickel to Tesla from the Tamarack mine to make electric batteries.

