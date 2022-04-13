Oil, gas, and coal grind higher as structural supply deficits intensify

Oil (CL1:COM) traded up ~3.5% Wednesday, as a bearish DOE inventory report was offset by a bullish outlook from the IEA and news of Vitol halting the company's crude trading operations in Russia. Natural gas (NG1:COM) rose by almost 6% on news of colder weather, crossing the $7.00 threshold for the first time in 13 years. European natural gas traded higher, and seaborne thermal coal added to Tuesday's gains, with Newcastle prices trading above $320/t for May delivery. Even refining margins rallied, with the IEA flagging tight product markets and accelerating distillate demand from increased international travel.

The coordinated release of strategic petroleum reserves reduced concerns of a near-term supply shortage; however, it's done little to mend structural supply issues. Adding corn and soybeans to the fuel supply, with increases announced by the White House Tuesday, is likely to have a similar impact.

BlackRock's (BLK) Fink said Wednesday, elevated energy prices "will spur a huge amount of investing." In fact, the Department of Energy is calling for growth in US thermal coal production of 7.4% in 2022. Whether coal companies respond to a near-term price signal, following a decade of targeted attacks from Washington and Wall Street remains to be seen. Pioneer's (PXD) CEO indicated just last month, during testimony in front of Congress, that the industry is largely unable to increase investment due to supply chain constraints. Morgan Stanley wrote this week that European natural gas prices will stay "higher for longer" as the Netherlands moves forward with plans to shutter the Continent's largest natural gas field (XOM) (SHEL).

Prices for oil (USO), gas and coal to be delivered in May 2022 have seen wild price swings in recent weeks. However, long-term prices are telling a clear story. Since the coordinated SPR release was announced in late March, crude contracts for delivery in June 2023 have risen 7%. Natural gas prices for June 2023 delivery have risen 20%. And seaborne thermal coal prices for delivery in June 2023 have rallied 32%. There may be debate in the press about improved near-term supply / demand balances and increased investment capping long-term energy prices; however, commodity futures markets are fading the narrative.

Continental (CLR) and EQT (EQT) led oil and gas names higher Wednesday, with both stocks up ~4%. In the past month, despite near-term price volatility, Continental (CLR) is up 15% while EQT (EQT) has rallied over 65%. Peabody (BTU), the largest thermal coal producer in the US, was up more than 5% Wednesday, and is up over 55% in the past month. Even uranium names like Cameco (CCJ) have rallied, up 2% on the day and 22% over the past month, as politicians call for more energy while simultaneously attempting to remove Russian supply from global markets.