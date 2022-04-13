Innovative Industrial Properties acquires Maryland property for $25M

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) said it had closed on the acquisition of a Maryland property for $25M.
  • IIPR entered into a lease agreement with a subsidiary of Maryland Cultivation and Processing (MCP), which operates as a regulated cannabis cultivation facility.
  • "The Maryland medical cannabis market continues to see healthy growth and continued program expansion, and with the potential adoption of an adult-use cannabis program by voters this November, we see tremendous continued opportunity and growth in serving patients and customers throughout the state," said Paul Smithers, CEO of IIPR.
  • IIPR has committed about $2.1B across its portfolio, including capital invested to date.
  • The company's stock rose about +1% after markets closed.
