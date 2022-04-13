Innovative Industrial Properties acquires Maryland property for $25M
Apr. 13, 2022 5:10 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) said it had closed on the acquisition of a Maryland property for $25M.
- IIPR entered into a lease agreement with a subsidiary of Maryland Cultivation and Processing (MCP), which operates as a regulated cannabis cultivation facility.
- "The Maryland medical cannabis market continues to see healthy growth and continued program expansion, and with the potential adoption of an adult-use cannabis program by voters this November, we see tremendous continued opportunity and growth in serving patients and customers throughout the state," said Paul Smithers, CEO of IIPR.
- IIPR has committed about $2.1B across its portfolio, including capital invested to date.
- The company's stock rose about +1% after markets closed.