Toyota recalls 460K vehicles in the U.S. for stability control glitch, says AP
Apr. 13, 2022 5:46 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japanese automaker Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is recalling about 460K vehicles in the U.S. due to a glitch that could disable the electronic stability control system, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
- According to AP, Toyota said that when the vehicles are restarted, the software sometimes may not automatically switch on the electronic stability control system, which can potentially make drivers lose control.
- The recall covers vehicles from the 2020 to 2022 model years, and also includes a few vehicles from the Lexus luxury brand.
- Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem and owners will be notified by mid-June, AP reported.
- The report on the recall comes a day after Toyota rolled out its first all-electric vehicle in eight years.
- Earlier this month, Toyota said its March U.S. sales declined 23.5% Y/Y on a volume basis to 194,178 vehicles.