Toyota recalls 460K vehicles in the U.S. for stability control glitch, says AP

Apr. 13, 2022 5:46 PM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Toyota Motors

dogayusufdokdok/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Japanese automaker Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is recalling about 460K vehicles in the U.S. due to a glitch that could disable the electronic stability control system, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
  • According to AP, Toyota said that when the vehicles are restarted, the software sometimes may not automatically switch on the electronic stability control system, which can potentially make drivers lose control.
  • The recall covers vehicles from the 2020 to 2022 model years, and also includes a few vehicles from the Lexus luxury brand.
  • Dealers will update software on the skid control computer to fix the problem and owners will be notified by mid-June, AP reported.
  • The report on the recall comes a day after Toyota rolled out its first all-electric vehicle in eight years.
  • Earlier this month, Toyota said its March U.S. sales declined 23.5% Y/Y on a volume basis to 194,178 vehicles.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.