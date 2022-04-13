Aviat Networks to acquire Redline Communications
Apr. 13, 2022 5:18 PM ETAviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW), RDLCFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) has entered into an agreement to acquire Canada's Redline Communications (OTCPK:RDLCF), a provider of mission-critical data infrastructure.
- The deal is valued at about C$16.2 million (about $12.9 million) from cash on hand. Avait intends to acquire all shares of Redline for C$0.90/share.
- "The acquisition expands Aviat's share in private networks by adding Redline's wireless network access capabilities in industrial PTP/PTMP and licensed Private LTE and 5G to Aviat's existing wireless transport backhaul solutions," says Aviat CEO Pete Smith.
- "Redline products will leverage Aviat's sales and marketing presence for broader reach. Likewise, Aviat will benefit from Redline's presence in the Oil & Gas, and Transportation verticals."
- It's expected to be immediately accretive to Aviat's gross margin, EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow.
- Aviat has set up a conference call to discuss the transaction for 8:30 a.m. Thursday. It expects to close the transaction within four months.