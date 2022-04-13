Aviat Networks to will acquire Redline Communications for $12.9M

  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) said Wednesday it will acquire Redline Communications (OTCPK:RDLCF) for C$0.90/share (~$0.71/share), in an all-cash deal valued at ~C$16.2M (~$12.9M).
  • AVNW will fund the acquisition with cash on hand.
  • The deal is expected to be accretive to gross margin, adj. EBITDA, adj. EPS and free cash flow in the first year.
  • "The acquisition expands Aviat's share in private networks by adding Redline's wireless network access capabilities in industrial PTP/PTMP and licensed private LTE and 5G to Aviat's existing wireless transport backhaul solutions," said AVNW CEO Pete Smith.
  • He added that RDLCF products will leverage AVNW's sales and marketing presence for broader reach, while Aviat will benefit from Redline's presence in the oil & gas and transportation sectors.
  • The transaction is expected to close within 4 months.
