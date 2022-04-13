Chimerix says unusual trading may be due to smallpox antiviral development with HHS
Apr. 13, 2022 5:29 PM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) says that recent unusual trading in its stock may be because of statements regarding smallpox antiviral development and procurement contained in a Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS") document.
- In an SEC filing, Chimerix noted (CMRX) it is in active negotiations with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (part of HHS) for a sole-source contract for the development and procurement of up to 1.7M treatment courses of Tembexa (brincidofovir), which was approved in 2021.
- The company expects to broker a contract this quarter. The initial doses, worth $80M-$100M, would ship shortly after contract execution.
