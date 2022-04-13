Dow declares $0.70 dividend, announces $3B stock buyback program
Apr. 13, 2022 5:40 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Dow (NYSE:DOW) declares $0.70/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 4.36%.
- Payable Jun. 10; for shareholders of record May 31; ex-div May 30.
- DOW also announced a new $3B share buyback program.
- The new program does not have an expiration date and adds to the current program, which has ~$775M of authorization remaining that DOW plans to repurchase by mid-2022.
- The new $3B buyback represents 6.6% of market cap of $45.54B.