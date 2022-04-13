Cushman & Wakefield buys Sheffield Property, Asset Management in Australia
Apr. 13, 2022 5:35 PM ETCushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) on Wednesday has acquired Sheffield Property and Sheffield Asset Management, an office leasing and property management agency based in Perth, Western Australia. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
- The deal will enhance Cushman & Wakefield's (CWK) commercial real estate platform across Australia and the Asia Pacific region, the company said.
- Furthermore, Sheffield leaders Mark Clapham and Digby Sutherland have been appointed to lead Cushman & Wakefield’s (CWK) western Australian commercial real estate business.
- The deal "is a perfect fit for Cushman & Wakefield in Western Australia as it combines Sheffield’s strong leasing, development and asset services businesses with our best-in-class facilities management, project management, valuations and advisory services businesses," said Matthew Bouw, CEO, Asia Pacific at Cushman & Wakefield.
- Towards the end of March, Cushman & Wakefield said it will divest Russian operations.