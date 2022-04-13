Flowserve to supply parts for Norway's open-source carbon capture & storage plant
Apr. 13, 2022 5:49 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) said Wednesday it was awarded a contract to provide control valves for a part of Norway's first cross-border and open-source carbon (OTC:CARN) capture and storage facility.
- FLS will provide its Flowtop and Mark One control valves for the facility's onshore site in the Bergen region. These will facilitate carbon capture before it is transported to an offshore terminal and stored below the seabed.
- TFLS said the facility will have the ability to store an estimated equivalent of 1K years of Norwegian emissions.
- The facility, which is expected to be complete in 2024, will help enable the acceleration of decarbonization in Europe.