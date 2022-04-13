Alcoa (NYSE:AA) said Wednesday that its Alumar smelter in Brazil has energized its first 20 smelting pots as part of the ongoing restart of aluminum capacity at the plant.

The smelter has three smelting lines with 710 pots, and more capacity gradually will come online, with full capacity of 447K metric tons/year expected to become operational by year-end 2022.

When the full restart at Alumar is achieved, Alcoa will have ~80% of its nearly 3M mt/year of global aluminum smelting capacity operating.

Alcoa owns 60% of the plant's smelting and casting capacity, with the remaining 40% held by South32 Ltd. (OTCPK:SOUHY).

Separately, analysts at B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa shares to $91 from $55, citing improved long-term estimates and continued strength in aluminum pricing, while keeping its Neutral rating.

Foreseeing London aluminum prices will gradually rebalance in this year's H2, Credit Suisse recently downgraded Alcoa shares to Neutral from Outperform.