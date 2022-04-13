IBM seen weathering tech storms, get upgraded at Morgan Stanley

IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares rose almost 3% in after-hours trading, Wednesday, as Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring raised her rating on the technology giant on the grounds that it is in a strong position to weather the issues that could impact growth the IT hardware market.

Woodring raised his rating on IBM (IBM) to overweight from equal-weight, and edged up his price target on the company's stock to $150 a share from $147 on the grounds of it being a solid "defensive play" amid larger risks in the tech sector. With its first-quarter earnings report coming up this month, Woodring said IBM (IBM) "is likely to outperform in a scenario of IT hardware budget cuts," with more than half of the company's sales coming from recurring revenue sources, and only 20% of revenue being directly ties to hardware and operating systems.

Woodring also cited the "new leadership" of IBM (IBM) Chief Executive Arvind Krishna, who took over the company's top job in April 2020, for taking steps to stimulate IBM (IBM) such as accelerating mergers and acquisitions, expanding partnerships and spinning off its Kyndryl (KD) managed services business last year.

"The result is a stronger long-term growth outlook," Woodring said, adding that the company is also seeing signs of "improving customer sentiment and spending plans."

IBM (IBM) is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings results after the close of trading on April 19.