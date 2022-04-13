Cannabis producer Bright Green files for direct listing

Cannabis producer Bright Green Corp. (BGXX) has filed to go public through a direct listing of its stock.

Bright Green did not indicate in its filing how many shares would be offered. The shares will be sold by existing shareholders and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

The company has filed to have its shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BGXX.

Bright Green is a provider of US federally-licensed cannabis for the pharmaceutical and research sectors. The company reported a net loss of $2.5M and no revenue for 2021.

