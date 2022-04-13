Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) jumps 8% after saying Wednesday it made three commercial shipments last week of uranium, vanadium and advanced rare earth elements through its White Mesa mill in Utah.

The company said it shipped natural uranium concentrates - U3O8 - to the Metropolis Works uranium conversion facility in Illinois, vanadium pentoxide to Bear Metallurgical in Pennsylvania, and rare earth element carbonate to Neo Performance Materials' Silmet facility in Estonia.

Energy Fuels said it was the first time the company, the White Mesa mill, "and perhaps any facility in history, has accomplished such a feat."

The company also said the REE carbonate underwent partial separation at White Mesa before its delivery, which it called the first commercial-scale REE separation in the U.S. since at least the early 2000s.

Energy Fuels is a "clear beneficiary" as uranium prices hit 10-year highs, Michael Wiggins de Oliveira writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.