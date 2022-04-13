Copa Holdings reports 8.4% decline in March consolidated capacity from pre-pandemic level
Apr. 13, 2022 6:14 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) on Wednesday reported a 8.4% fall in consolidated capacity (available seat miles) to 1.95B for March 2022 when compared with March 2019 numbers.
- Passenger traffic (revenue passenger miles) declined 6.8% from March 2019 to 1.65B for March 2022.
- Load factor rose to 84.8% in March 2022 from 83.3% in March 2019.
- Copa said it will compare March and future traffic reports to 2019 statistics due to the irregular nature of the company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.