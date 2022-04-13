Copa Holdings reports 8.4% decline in March consolidated capacity from pre-pandemic level

Apr. 13, 2022 6:14 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) on Wednesday reported a 8.4% fall in consolidated capacity (available seat miles) to 1.95B for March 2022 when compared with March 2019 numbers.
  • Passenger traffic (revenue passenger miles) declined 6.8% from March 2019 to 1.65B for March 2022.
  • Load factor rose to 84.8% in March 2022 from 83.3% in March 2019.
  • Copa said it will compare March and future traffic reports to 2019 statistics due to the irregular nature of the company's operations starting in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.