Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shareholders appointed Jose Mauro Coelho as a board member on Wednesday, a key step before becoming CEO, which likely will happen Thursday when the board will hold a separate vote on Coelho.

Shareholders also elected current board member Marcio Andrade Weber as chairman.

Coelho will replace Joaquim Silva e Luna, who had been in conflict with Brazil's President Bolsonaro over high fuel prices, but the incoming CEO has a history of defending market-based fuel prices and fiscal restraint by the government.

"The fuel-price noise has diminished, and the main risk going forward is if oil prices keep climbing," XP Asset Management's Marcos Peixoto told Bloomberg. "All the names appointed by the government are technical and major changes are unlikely."

Coelho and Weber were not Bolsonaro's first choices; Adriano Pires pulled out of the nomination for him to take the CEO job, shortly after Rodolfo Landim declined the nomination to become chairman.