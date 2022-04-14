Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson GAAP EPS of SEK0.88, revenue of SEK55.1B beats by SEK1.2B
Apr. 14, 2022 1:47 AM ETTelefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson press release (NASDAQ:ERIC): Q1 GAAP EPS of SEK0.88.
- Revenue of SEK55.1B (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by SEK1.2B.
- Group organic sales grew by 3% Y/Y driven by Networks in North America and in Europe and Latin America.
- Reported gross margin was 42.3% vs.42.8% Y/Y.
- Adj. EBITA amounted to SEK6.1B with an EBITA margin of 11.0%.
- Adj. EBIT amounted to SEK5.9B with an EBIT margin of 10.7%.
- Due to the indefinite suspension of affected business in Russia, a provision for impairment of assets and other extraordinary costs of SEK -0.9 b. was booked in the quarter as other operating expenses in segment Networks. Around one third of this amount will impact cash flow.