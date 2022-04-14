Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson GAAP EPS of SEK0.88, revenue of SEK55.1B beats by SEK1.2B

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson press release (NASDAQ:ERIC): Q1 GAAP EPS of SEK0.88.
  • Revenue of SEK55.1B (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by SEK1.2B.
  • Group organic sales grew by 3% Y/Y driven by Networks in North America and in Europe and Latin America.
  • Reported gross margin was 42.3% vs.42.8% Y/Y.
  • Adj. EBITA amounted to SEK6.1B with an EBITA margin of 11.0%.
  • Adj. EBIT amounted to SEK5.9B with an EBIT margin of 10.7%.
  • Due to the indefinite suspension of affected business in Russia, a provision for impairment of assets and other extraordinary costs of SEK -0.9 b. was booked in the quarter as other operating expenses in segment Networks. Around one third of this amount will impact cash flow.
