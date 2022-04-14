Publicis Groupe S.A. reports FQ1 results

Apr. 14, 2022 2:17 AM ETPublicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY), PGPEFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Publicis Groupe S.A. press release (OTCQX:PUBGY): FQ1
  • Revenue of €2.8B (+17.2% Y/Y).
  • "Our organic growth for the quarter came well above expectations at +10.5%, versus +2.8% for the same period last year."
  • Publicis is confident in its ability to deliver on all of the 2022 targets set at its full year 2021 earnings, with organic growth now at the upper-end of its previous +4 to +5% range. This guidance takes into account a strong Q1 and an expected very solid Q2 at around +5% organic, after +17.1% in Q2 2021.
  • The Groupe confirms its 2022 guidance of circa 17.5% operating margin rate and circa 1.4 billion Euros of Free Cash Flow before change in working capital.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.