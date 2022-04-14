Publicis Groupe S.A. reports FQ1 results
Apr. 14, 2022
- Publicis Groupe S.A. press release (OTCQX:PUBGY): FQ1
- Revenue of €2.8B (+17.2% Y/Y).
- "Our organic growth for the quarter came well above expectations at +10.5%, versus +2.8% for the same period last year."
- Publicis is confident in its ability to deliver on all of the 2022 targets set at its full year 2021 earnings, with organic growth now at the upper-end of its previous +4 to +5% range. This guidance takes into account a strong Q1 and an expected very solid Q2 at around +5% organic, after +17.1% in Q2 2021.
- The Groupe confirms its 2022 guidance of circa 17.5% operating margin rate and circa 1.4 billion Euros of Free Cash Flow before change in working capital.