Ranger Oil announces $100M stock buyback plan

  • Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) has reduced its leverage to its previously stated target, and its board has authorized to repurchase up to $100M of its outstanding Class A common stock.
  • As of March 31, 2022, Ranger had a net debt balance of ~$521.6M, down ~$64.9M (11%) from its net debt balance as of December 31, 2021.
  • The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately and valid through March 31, 2023.
  • The program is equivalent to ~6% of Ranger's current market capitalization.
  • The Company intends to fund repurchases from available working capital and cash provided by operating activities.
