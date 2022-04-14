Ranger Oil announces $100M stock buyback plan
Apr. 14, 2022 2:37 AM ETRanger Oil Corporation (ROCC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) has reduced its leverage to its previously stated target, and its board has authorized to repurchase up to $100M of its outstanding Class A common stock.
- As of March 31, 2022, Ranger had a net debt balance of ~$521.6M, down ~$64.9M (11%) from its net debt balance as of December 31, 2021.
- The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately and valid through March 31, 2023.
- The program is equivalent to ~6% of Ranger's current market capitalization.
- The Company intends to fund repurchases from available working capital and cash provided by operating activities.