Ukraine War Update: Blast takes out Russia's flagship warship in Black Sea

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

'Serious damage'

The flagship warship of Russia's Black Sea fleet has been seriously damaged following an explosion that Odessa Governor Maksym Marchenko said was the result of an anti-ship cruise missile. "Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage," he said in an online post. In response, Moscow has threatened to strike command centers in Kyiv "due to the attempts of sabotage and strikes by Ukrainian forces."

More firepower

President Biden has announced $800M in additional U.S. military aid for Ukraine as Russia repositions its forces for renewed attacks in the southeastern Donbas region. "This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden said after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters."

