B2Gold posts another record production in Q1; on track to meet annual total production guidance of 990,000 to 1,050,000 oz
B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) reports record total gold production of 209,365 oz. for Q1, above budget by 5%.
Q1 gold production from the company's three operating mines was 196,473 oz., above budget by 4%, due to solid performances from all the Company's three mines, with each mine exceeding its budgeted production for the first quarter of 2022.
For FY 2022, B2Gold forecasts total gold production of 990K-1.05M oz., with total AISC of $1,010-$1,050/oz.; consolidated cash operating costs per oz. produced are expected to be between $620 - $660.
For FY2022, forecasts consolidated gold production from its three operating mines of 950K-1.00M oz., with total AISC of $1,000-$1,040/oz.; consolidated cash operating costs per oz. produced are expected to be between $600 - $640.
The Company is compiling its consolidated cash operating costs and consolidated AISC results for the first quarter of 2022, which will be released along with its first quarter of 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
B2Gold shares have increased ~3% over the past year and gained nearly 28% YTD.