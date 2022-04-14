London -0.27%.

Germany +0.28%.

France +0.35%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 nudged 0.2% higher in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks gaining while telecoms dropped.

Switzerland March producer and import prices +0.8% vs +0.4% m/m prior.

Coming up in the session: ECB announces its April monetary policy decision at 1145 GMT; ECB president Lagarde press conference at 1230 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 2.68%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.78%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.81%.

European futures mixed. FTSE -0.13%; CAC +0.47%; DAX +0.37% and EURO STOXX +0.56%.