European stocks mixed as investors awaited the ECB’s latest policy decision and tracked developments in Ukraine

Apr. 14, 2022 4:27 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.27%.

Germany +0.28%.

France +0.35%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 nudged 0.2% higher in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks gaining while telecoms dropped.

Switzerland March producer and import prices +0.8% vs +0.4% m/m prior.

Coming up in the session: ECB announces its April monetary policy decision at 1145 GMT; ECB president Lagarde press conference at 1230 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 2.68%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.78%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.81%.

European futures mixed. FTSE -0.13%; CAC +0.47%; DAX +0.37% and EURO STOXX +0.56%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.