European stocks mixed as investors awaited the ECB’s latest policy decision and tracked developments in Ukraine
Apr. 14, 2022 4:27 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London -0.27%.
Germany +0.28%.
France +0.35%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 nudged 0.2% higher in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks gaining while telecoms dropped.
Switzerland March producer and import prices +0.8% vs +0.4% m/m prior.
Coming up in the session: ECB announces its April monetary policy decision at 1145 GMT; ECB president Lagarde press conference at 1230 GMT.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 2.68%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.78%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.81%.
European futures mixed. FTSE -0.13%; CAC +0.47%; DAX +0.37% and EURO STOXX +0.56%.