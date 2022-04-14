KKR prices ¥60.5B of debt offering
Apr. 14, 2022 4:40 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) has priced an offering of ¥36.4B of its 1.054% Senior Notes due 2027, ¥4.9B of its 1.244% Senior Notes due 2029, ¥6.2B of its 1.437% Senior Notes due 2032, ¥7.5B aggregate principal amount of its 1.553% Senior Notes due 2034 and ¥5.5B aggregate principal amount of its 1.795% Senior Notes due 2037 issued by KKR Group Finance Co. XI LLC, its indirect subsidiary.
- KKR intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund KKR’s pending acquisition of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. announced on March 17, 2022 and potential future acquisitions and investments in Japan.